2,600 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

