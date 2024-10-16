2,960 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

