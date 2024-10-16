320 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,655,000 after buying an additional 150,580 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 744,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after buying an additional 81,121 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

