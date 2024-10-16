3,660 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

SNY opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.