40,994 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,994 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,635,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

RIVN stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

