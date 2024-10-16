457 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 457 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $522.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $540.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.87 by $0.53. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

