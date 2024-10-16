641 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

