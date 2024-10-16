704 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 704 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $5,227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $710,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

