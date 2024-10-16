71 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 71 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $471.56 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.25.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

