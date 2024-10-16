7,258 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPR. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $267,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

RSPR stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.