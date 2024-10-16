7,258 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPR. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $267,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
RSPR stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
