Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 58.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

