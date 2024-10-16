Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day moving average of $168.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.