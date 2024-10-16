Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Covea Finance lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,481,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

AMKR stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

