ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.0 %

ANSS opened at $328.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

