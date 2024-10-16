Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aramark by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Up 0.8 %

ARMK opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.95.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

