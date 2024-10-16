ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KP Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 16.3 %

ASML opened at $730.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $843.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $921.53. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

