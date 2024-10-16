Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.03 and a 52-week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

