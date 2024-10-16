BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,408,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

