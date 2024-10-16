Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

