Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in eBay were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.48.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

