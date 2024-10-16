Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 132,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 968.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 67,084 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 236,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.