CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,266,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $132,917,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,787 shares of company stock worth $2,418,609. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

