Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 513 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNOM

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.