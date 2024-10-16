Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Robert J. Mcdowell Sells 8,712 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $1,176,032.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,384.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

