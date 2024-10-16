Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

