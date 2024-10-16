Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

