Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,062 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 176,515 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.