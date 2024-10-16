Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 582,123 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $212.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $200.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $214.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

