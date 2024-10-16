Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 3,257 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBHY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,469,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 543,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 286,155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

