Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 9,774 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

