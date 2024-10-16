Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

