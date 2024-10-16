Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFEB. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FFEB opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

