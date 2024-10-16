Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

FNOV opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.