Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.79 million, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

