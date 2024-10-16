Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

