Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

