Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 3,432 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 1.48% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $1,245,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

YSEP stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

