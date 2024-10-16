Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

REMX opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $308.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

