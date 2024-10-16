Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer Sells 1,510 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.64 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

