CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CSGP opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

