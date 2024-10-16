Coty’s (COTY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

