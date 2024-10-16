Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crane were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Crane by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CR opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $162.35.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.