Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

