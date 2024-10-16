Cwm LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

