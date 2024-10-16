Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 527.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,331 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 122.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 0.88. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

