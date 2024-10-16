Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU) Stock Holdings Increased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.70% of Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

About Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

