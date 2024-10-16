Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Donaldson by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after buying an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $14,288,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

