Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Dorian LPG’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

