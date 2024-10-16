Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $338.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $347.35.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

