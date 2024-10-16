Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

